Is the US economy 'unwell?' We're about to find out

The US economy is slowing down. In this image, people walk through a busy midtown Manhattan on March 30, in New York City.

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

After months of a remarkably strong US labor market and economy, everything seems to be slowing down.

The latest high-frequency data shows that the consumer could be running out of steam, hiring activity is moderating, business activity is softening, interest-rate sensitive sectors are pulling back and housing is suffering.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags