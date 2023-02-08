'It's a mess down here.' Southwest pilots detail the Christmas meltdown chaos

Southwest Airlines planes are seen here parked at Gates D4 and D6 in Terminal 4 of the Sky Harbor International Airport on December 30, 2022, in Phoenix.

 Kirby Lee/AP

Congress is set to receive new evidence Thursday of internal chaos at Southwest Airlines over the Christmas holiday meltdown.

The pilots' union is prepared to characterize the operation as held together by "duct tape," while Southwest's chief operating officer is expected to apologize and say the airline "is intensely focused on reducing the risk of repeating the operational disruption."

Tags