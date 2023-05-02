Europe's banks are pulling back access to credit, and a key measure of inflation in the region has cooled, bolstering the case for the European Central Bank to ease off its aggressive campaign of interest rate hikes when it meets later this week.

Inflation among the 20 countries that use the euro ticked up in April, rising to 7% last month from 6.9% in March, according to an initial estimate released Tuesday by the EU statistics agency.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More News