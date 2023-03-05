Wall Street investors are gearing up for their version of Hell Week — a torrent of jobs data coming over the next few days could easily lead to volatile market swings.

The unflinching resilience of the US labor market is one of — if not the — greatest source of tension in today's economy. Federal Reserve officials have said on numerous occasions that they believe elevated inflation rates will remain sticky until employment numbers, and the pace of wage increases, shift lower. That means the Fed's already painful rate hikes are likely to continue until the job market simmers.

