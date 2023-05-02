The first time Angela Davis went to a food bank was mortifying. The single mother of five -- with three kids still living at home -- had realized that after paying her bills, she simply had no money left to buy food.

"It felt degrading. I was a bit down about it," she told CNN over a cup of tea and biscuit served at the community cafe at St. John the Evangelist Church in Doncaster. The church operates the cafe alongside a food bank which offers free food, clothes, household items and other necessities to locals who are struggling.

Sign up for CNN's Royal News, a weekly dispatch bringing you the inside track on the royal family, what they are up to in public and what's happening behind palace walls.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags