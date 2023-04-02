'I've never seen anything like this:' One of China's most popular apps has the ability to spy on its users, say experts

Cybersecurity experts have identified the presence of malware on Pinduoduo, China's popular shopping app.

 CFOTO/Future Publishing/Getty Images

It is one of China's most popular shopping apps, selling clothing, groceries and just about everything else under the sun to more than 750 million users a month.

But according to cybersecurity researchers, it can also bypass users' cell phone security to monitor activities on other apps, check notifications, read private messages and change settings.

CNN's Kristie Lu Stout and Sean Lyngaas contributed reporting.

