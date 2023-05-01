Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey backtracked Saturday on his earlier endorsement of Elon Musk as the right choice to lead the company, speaking out against the billionaire who, for the past six months, has led Twitter through a series of largely self-inflicted crises.

Asked on Bluesky, Dorsey's new Twitter-like social media venture, whether he believed Musk has been the best possible steward of Twitter, Dorsey said flatly: "No."

