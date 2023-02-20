James O'Keefe, the founder and chairman of Project Veritas — the right-wing activist group known for its selectively edited undercover sting videos targeting journalists and progressive groups — has been ousted from the organization, he told staff in a videotaped speech posted online Monday.

"I've been stripped of my authority as CEO and removed from the board of directors," O'Keefe said in a prepared statement to the group's staff. "I'm indefinitely suspended from this organization," he added.

