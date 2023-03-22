Jamie Dimon and other big bank CEOs met with top Biden economist Lael Brainard

Jamie Dimon, chairman and chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., is pictured here during a Bloomberg Television interview at the JPMorgan Global High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference in Miami on March 6.

 Marco Bello/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Lael Brainard, President Joe Biden's top economic adviser, met with JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and other leading Wall Street CEOs on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter told CNN.

The meeting comes as the banking industry remains in turmoil following the biggest bank failures since 2008.

Tags