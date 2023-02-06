Janet Yellen: You don't have a recession when you have the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Monday that the probability of a US recession this year is low as she touted job growth and low unemployment on the eve of President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.

 Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

"You don't have a recession when you have 500,000 jobs and the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years," Yellen said during an appearance on ABC's "Good Morning America.

