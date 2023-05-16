Hong Kong (CNN) — The head of Japan’s biggest music agency has apologized over allegations of years-long sexual abuse committed by its founder, the late entertainment mogul Johnny Kitagawa.

Johnny & Associates, a talent management firm known for its representation of hit bands such as SMAP, Arashi and Tokio, has been facing calls for a full investigation into accusations of sexual misconduct dating back decades.

— CNN’s Helen Regan, Sophie Jeong and Alex Stambaugh contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags