Job-listing company Indeed to lay off 2,200 employees

Job listing website Indeed.com will cut approximately 2,200 employees, representing almost 15% of its total workforce, the company announced on March 22.

 Tada Images/Adobe Stock

"The cuts come from nearly every team, function, level and region," at the company, CEO Chris Hyams said in a memo released by the company. "The specific decisions on who and where to cut were extremely difficult, but they were made with great care," the memo added.

