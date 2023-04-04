Job openings shrank more than expected in February in a positive sign for the Fed

Giselle Delgado (2nd R) and Sam Nasr (R) visit the Pharmsource, Llc booth to see what jobs are available during the Mega South Florida Job Fair held in the FLA Live arena on February 23, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida. Close to 2,000 people attended the job fair.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The number of available jobs in the United States dropped in February to 9.93 million, the lowest number since May 2021, according to data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

That's lower than the downwardly revised 10.56 million reported for January, according to the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey.

