Jobless claims drop to 190,000 as labor market remains tight

US jobless claims unexpectedly fell to 190,000 for the week ending January 14.

 Lynne Sladky/AP

The number of first-time claims for unemployment insurance fell unexpectedly to 190,000 for the week ending January 14, according to Department of Labor data released Thursday.

The latest total is the lowest in 15 weeks and far below economists' expectations of 214,000, according to consensus estimates on Refinitiv.

