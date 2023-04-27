John King will take on a new role at CNN and step down as the anchor of "Inside Politics," handing the torch to Dana Bash, who will take over as anchor of the esteemed program later this year, the news network announced Thursday.

King, who also serves as CNN's chief national correspondent, will take on a new role focused on voters in battleground states during the 2024 presidential election.

