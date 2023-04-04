Johnson & Johnson is again trying to use bankruptcy to settle talc cases for $8.9 billion

Johnson & Johnson is trying once again to use the bankruptcy courts to settle tens of thousands of cases that claim its talc products cause cancer. The pharmaceutical company is now willing to pay $8.9 billion to plaintiffs over 25 years.

 Lucas Jackson/Reuters

For a second time, a J&J subsidiary called LTL on Tuesday filed for bankruptcy — a strategy the company said could "equitably and efficiently resolve all claims arising from cosmetic talc litigation" in North America, according to a regulatory filing. A previous attempt to use Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to resolve the talc cases was rejected by an appellate court, which ruled the company couldn't go bankrupt because it wasn't in financial distress.

