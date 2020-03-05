JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon is recovering after undergoing emergency heart surgery, the company's co-COOs Gordon Smith and Daniel Pinto said in a letter to employees, shareholders and clients Thursday evening.
The board has directed Smith and Pinto to take over leading the company while Dimon recovers. JPMorgan shares fell more than 1% in after hours trading following the news.
Dimon, 63, experienced an "acute aortic dissection" — a tear in the inner lining of the aorta blood vessel — requiring surgery Thursday morning.
"The good news is that it was caught early and the surgery was successful," Pinto and Smith said in the letter. "He is awake, alert and recovering well."
Dimon is one the most powerful men on Wall Street. He has been CEO of JPMorgan since 2005, and chairman of the board since 2006.
"Jamie Dimon is the literal JPMorgan of the modern world," Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, management professor at Yale University, told CNN Business. "There is no more feared or revered person today in the world of finance than Jamie Dimon."
In their letter, Smith and Pinto, who are also co-presidents of the company, said they have worked "hand-in-hand" with Dimon to lead JPMorgan over the past two years.
"We have also been deeply involved in all of the critical firmwide functions," they said.
Smith also works as CEO of Consumer and Community Banking, managing a team of 135,000 employees, according to the company's website. He started at Chase in 2007.
Pinto is also CEO of the company's Corporate and Investment Bank. He began his career at JPMorgan Chase's predecessor companies in the 1980s.
"He has built up an incredible bench strength beneath him continually," Sonnenfeld said. "Gordon Smith has the Jamie Dimon gift of clarity and wit. They are in fantastic hands in terms of next generational cohort."
