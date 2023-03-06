JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says Ukraine invasion is a top economic concern

The war in Ukraine and US-China relations are two of JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon's largest economic concerns, he said during a Bloomberg Television interview in Miami on March 6.

The war in Ukraine and US-China relations are two of JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon's largest economic concerns, he said Monday.

"The thing I worry the most about is Ukraine," he told Bloomberg Television in an interview Monday morning. "It's oil, gas, the leadership of the world, and our relationship with China — that is much more serious than the economic vibrations that we all have to deal with on a day-to-day basis."

