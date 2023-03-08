JPMorgan Chase sued former executive James Edward "Jes" Staley, who was largely responsible for JPMorgan's 15-year financial relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The US Virgin Islands government filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan in December, alleging the bank "had a more than close-up view of Epstein's sex-trafficking" and "ignored obvious red flags relating to Epstein's accounts." Epstein was convicted of sex crimes in 2008 and died by suicide while detained in 2019.

