JPMorgan Chase to buy most First Republic assets after bank fails

JPMorgan Chase is buying most assets of First Republic Bank after the bank's failure. Pictured is a First Republic Bank ATM in Los Angeles, on March 17.

 Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

JPMorgan Chase is buying most assets of First Republic Bank after the nation's second-largest bank failure ever, in a deal announced early Monday that protects the deposits of First Republic's customers.

JPMorgan Chase said it had acquired "the substantial majority of assets" and assumed the deposits, insured and uninsured, of First Republic from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the independent government agency that insures deposits for bank customers.

