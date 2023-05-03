JPMorgan Chase, the biggest bank in the United States, is growing bigger. And as the bank swells in size, so does the potential risk it poses to the nation's financial system.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said early Monday that JPMorgan Chase bought most assets of First Republic Bank after the regional lender collapsed, spurred by a steep plunge in its stock after a quarterly earnings report revealed $100 billion worth of first-quarter deposit outflows.

