JPMorgan ends remote work for senior bankers

America's largest bank is ending pandemic-era hybrid work for its senior staff.

 Amr Alfiky/Reuters

America's largest bank is ending pandemic-era hybrid work for its senior staff.

"Our leaders play a critical role in reinforcing our culture and running our businesses," JPMorgan Chase told staff in a memo. "They have to be visible on the floor, they must meet with clients... and they should always be accessible for immediate feedback and impromptu meetings."

0
0
0
0
0