JPMorgan is closing 25% of First Republic’s branches

New York (CNN) — JPMorgan Chase is pulling the plug on 21 branches acquired during its takeover of failed regional bank First Republic.

In a statement on Thursday, JPMorgan said a quarter of First Republic’s 84 branches will shut by the end of the year.

