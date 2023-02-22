JPMorgan restricts employee use of ChatGPT

JPMorgan Chase restricts use of ChatGPT among its employees. Pictured is a JPMorgan Chase bank branch in Chicago in 2019.

 Daniel Acker/Bloomberg/Getty Images

JPMorgan Chase is temporarily clamping down on the use of ChatGPT among its employees, as the buzzy AI chatbot explodes in popularity.

The biggest US bank has restricted its use among global staff, according to a person familiar with the matter. The decision was taken not because of a particular issue, but to accord with limits on third-party software due to compliance concerns, the person said. JPMorgan Chase declined to comment.

