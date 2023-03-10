United States District Judge Lewis Kaplan indicated at a hearing Friday he might modify FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's bail conditions, but only after attorneys further tighten the restrictions on Bankman-Fried's access to technology.

Kaplan said he's still not convinced that the founder of bankrupt crypto trading platform FTX wouldn't be able to circumvent the more-restrictive bail conditions that were filed last week.

