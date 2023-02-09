Judge extends restrictions on Sam Bankman-Fried's communications

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in New York, after he pleaded not guilty to charges that he cheated investors and looted customer deposits on his cryptocurrency trading platform.

 Seth Wenig/AP

A federal judge extended restrictions on Sam Bankman-Fried's ability to contact former employees of FTX, citing concerns that he could delete text messages and obstruct the government's investigation.

Judge Lewis Kaplan said in a bail hearing Thursday that he was concerned about the delete functions in certain messaging apps, and that he needed more information from Bankman-Fried's attorneys about how they intend to preserve their client's communications while he awaits trial on federal fraud and conspiracy charges.

Tags