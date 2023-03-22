Judge may force Rupert Murdoch to testify in Dominion defamation case

The legal showdown between Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems is set to resume Wednesday. Pictured is the Fox News headquarters in New York City, on March 4.

The judge in the Dominion Voting Systems' defamation case against Fox News signaled his interest Wednesday in the duty that executives like Rupert Murdoch might have to stop known liars from going on-air, and suggested he might force Murdoch to testify.

Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis repeatedly pressed a Fox News lawyer about the role of top executives in the editorial process. His questions dovetailed with Dominion's claim that Murdoch knowingly let Fox News hosts book guests that would lie about the 2020 election.

