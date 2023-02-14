Judge orders Sam Bankman-Fried back to court after learning how he accessed the internet remotely

A judge ordered Sam Bankman-Fried back to court this week after learning he accessed the internet remotely. Bankman-Fried here departs Manhattan federal court in New York, Thursday, February 9.

 John Minchillo/AP

A federal judge ordered Sam Bankman-Fried back to court this week after learning that the founder of crypto trading platform FTX accessed the internet in a way the government can't track.

Judge Lewis Kaplan set a hearing for Thursday after he was notified by prosecutors and attorneys for Bankman-Fried that the former so-called Crypto King used a virtual private network, or VPN, twice in the past month, including days after the judge expressed concern about the use of encrypted messaging apps.

