Judge says Bankman-Fried could 'conceivably' have bail revoked

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (L), here on February 9, is set to appear in New York federal court Thursday for the second time this week as prosecutors seek stricter bail rules.

 Yuki Iwamura/AFP/Getty Images

A federal judge said Thursday that there may be "probable cause" to believe that FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried engaged in attempted witness tampering and other activities that could land him in jail.

There "may very well be probable cause to believe that he has committed or attempted to commit a federal felony while on release, namely witness tampering or attempted witness tampering," Judge Lewis Kaplan said at Bankman-Fried's bail hearing in New York.

