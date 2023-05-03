The jury in the Ed Sheeran copyright infringement case — about whether Sheeran's smash single "Thinking Out Loud" copied the classic Marvin Gaye song "Let's Get It On" — deliberated for about five minutes Wednesday evening before the judge sent jury members home.

The jury sent a note to the judge requesting that it break deliberations for the night and the judge granted that request around 5:10 p.m.

