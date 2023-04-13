Jury selection begins in historic Dominion defamation trial against Fox News

Jury selection is set to begin Thursday in Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation trial against Fox News. An advertisement for Fox News is pictured here last month outside the News Corp. building in New York.

 Michael Nagle/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Jury selection began Thursday in Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation trial against Fox News over the right-wing network's promotion of debunked conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election.

Roughly 300 potential jurors have been summoned to the Delaware Superior Court and will eventually be whittled down to a panel of 12 jurors and 12 alternates. The high-stakes trial — which will put a spotlight on Fox's 2020 election denialism and the role of disinformation in American politics — is expected to last about six weeks.

