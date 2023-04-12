Juul to pay $462 million to six states in its largest settlement ever

Juul Labs is paying $462 million to six US states and DC in the largest multi-state settlement yet for the troubled company. Juul e-cigarettes are displayed here for sale in 2022 in Los Angeles.

 Mario Tama/Getty Images

Juul Labs, the e-cigarette maker, is paying $462 million to six US states and DC in the largest multi-state settlement yet for the troubled company that has been accused of contributing to the rise of vaping among youth.

The settlement, which was co-led by New York Attorney General Letitia James and California Attorney General Rob Bonta, will force retailers to secure Juul products behind counters and verify the age of purchasers, and Juul must cease using people under 35 years old in its marketing materials that directly or indirectly target young people.

CNN's Ramishah Maruf contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags