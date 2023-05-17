New York (CNN) — CNN’s Kaitlan Collins will anchor a new show at 9 pm starting in June, CNN CEO Chris Licht announced Wednesday.

In the new evening show, Collins will “showcase why she’s one of the top reporters and interviewers in the game,” Licht said in an internal memo to employees. “She is a smart and gifted journalist who we’ve all seen hold lawmakers and newsmakers accountable. She pushes politicians off their talking points, gets real answers — and as everyone who’s worked with her knows — breaks a lot of news.”

