Key takeaways from Powell's Congressional testimony

The Federal Reserve is prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes if economic data continues to come in hot, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday.

 Jonathan Ernst/Reuters/FILE

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was on Capitol Hill Tuesday for the first part of his two-day semiannual monetary policy testimony before Congress.

After Powell delivered remarks about the economy, inflation and the Fed's actions to date, the head of the US central bank was peppered with questions from Senate Banking Committee members about a variety of topics including jobs and unemployment, household debt, the debt ceiling, geopolitical uncertainty, climate change, and cryptocurrency.

Recommended for you

Tags