Just a few years ago, Kim Kardashian was dying her own shapewear in a sink with teabags. Fast forward to the present day, the idea has blossomed into Skims — a $3.2 billion brand that has catapulted the reality TV star into a business titan.

"For me, I was just looking for a solution to the fact that I love to wear shapewear and there wasn't a color tone that fit my skin tone, let alone most of my friends," she told CNN This Morning anchor Poppy Harlow at the Time 100 Summit on Tuesday, adding that there "was nothing in between" a pale or a black color in shapeware at the time.

