Who wants a big bowl of "chocolatey crispy deliciousness" for breakfast?

General Mills is betting a lot of people do, as it is launching Kit Kat Cereal nationwide beginning this month at $5.69 for a standard-size box. The cereal, whose squares resemble the classic wafer-covered chocolate bar from Hershey's, launched in Europe in March.

CNN's Danielle Wiener-Bronner contributed to this report.

