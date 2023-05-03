The pandemic helped revive an old-fashioned meal category: the frozen dinner. Now Kraft is betting big that it can convince customers to keep picking this option.

On Wednesday, Kraft officially introduced Homebake 425°/:30, the company's new line of frozen meals. The line has 15 items: five mains, five starchy sides, and five vegetables. Each needs to be cooked in the oven for 30 minutes on 425-degree heat. The idea is that you can mix and match the sides, throw them all in the oven (they are not microwavable) at once, and be ready to eat in just half an hour.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags