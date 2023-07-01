New York (CNN) — Chicken made from cultivated cells is officially on the menu at Bar Crenn in San Francisco. But you can’t just walk in and order it.

About a week and a half ago, the US Department of Agriculture gave two brands, Upside Foods and Good Meat, approval to start producing and selling their cultivated chicken. Cultivated, or lab-grown, meat is developed from animal cells and grown in massive bioreactors with the help of nutrients like amino acids. This happens in a production facility that looks a lot like a brewery.

