Labor showdown looming at NJ Transit, one of nation's largest commuter railroads

Labor showdown is looming at NJ Transit. People here disembark from a NJ Transit commuter train on November 2, 2022, in Hoboken, New Jersey.

 Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

New Jersey Transit, one of the largest commuter rail services in the country, is now facing the same kind of labor problems that nearly brought service on the nation's freight railroads to a halt last year.

The railroad, which carries tens of thousands of commuters daily between New Jersey and New York City, was the third largest commuter rail in the country based on average weekday ridership of 240,000 passengers ahead of the pandemic, trailing only the other two commuter railroads serving the New York suburbs. It was second in total annual ridership.

Tags