Lachlan Murdoch drops defamation suit against Australian outlet Crikey in wake of massive Dominion settlement

Lachlan Murdoch, co-chairman and chief executive officer of Fox Corp., attends the annual Allen and Co. Sun Valley media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, in July of 2019.

 Brendan McDermid/Reuters/FILE

Fox Corporation chief executive Lachlan Murdoch on Friday dropped his defamation lawsuit against the publisher of Crikey, the scappy Australian news and commentary site, after it published an article last year that called him an "unindicted co-conspirator" in the January 6 attack, his lawyer said.

Murdoch's lawyer, John Churchill, said Murdoch remained "confident" that he could ultimately prevail in the case, which had been scheduled to go to trial later this year. But, Churchill said, Murdoch did not wish to "litigate a case from another jurisdiction that has already been settled and facilitate a marketing campaign designed to attract subscribers and boost their profits."

