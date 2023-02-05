Larry Summers: More likely the Fed can pull off a soft landing, but don't get hopes up

After a shocking jobs report, Larry Summers, treasury secretary under Bill Clinton, said he is more encouraged the Fed can pull off a soft landing, but cautioned it is a "big mistake" to think the economy is "out of the woods" on Fareed Zakaria GPS Sunday.

Friday's job's report saw an astonishing 517,000 jobs added in January and unemployment tick down to 3.4%, the lowest since 1969. Economists had predicted 185,000 jobs, expecting a slower jobs market after almost a year of aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

