The US economy may still be running fast and strong, but its risk of suddenly falling into a recession still looms large, despite the Federal Reserve's efforts, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned Monday.

Summers told CNN's Poppy Harlow in an interview that he expects the Fed will have to raise its benchmark interest rate higher than expected and that central bank's "push and push" to combat inflation will soon trigger a downturn.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News