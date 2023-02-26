Larry Summers: Why sanctions on Russia aren't effective

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said price caps on Russian energy should be stiffened up to maximize the impact of sanctions on the country as the war in Ukraine hits a year.

The former Harvard University president said on Fareed Zakaria GPS Sunday, economic sanctions on Russia haven't bitten hard because a countries making up a significant part of the world's GDP, like China, India and Turkey, haven't participated.

