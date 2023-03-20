With Dodge's legendary V8-powered muscle cars going out of production at year-end, engineers wanted the last non-electric Dodge Challenger to make a statement. Sort of a very fast, very loud, statement: A final salute to the fuel-burning era. Buyers just might want to attach a parachute.

The Demon 170 will be able to go from zero to 60 miles an hour in just under 1.7 seconds under ideal circumstances, according to Dodge. (Ideal circumstances would include a professional driver and a properly prepared drag strip.) A possible add-on is a parachute mounting system — parachute not included — to aid in drag-strip stops. It will be sold separately under Dodge's Direct Connection-brand, and is designed to bolt onto the back of the car.