Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw returns to Capitol Hill Wednesday facing pressure to support rail safety legislation proposed in the wake of his railroad's massive toxic spill from a February 3 derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Although Shaw's prepared testimony released in advance of the hearing promises to take steps to improve rail safety -- it uses the term "safety" more than two dozen times -- he stops short of endorsing the legislation in its entirely. The bill includes provisions, such as two-person crews on every railroad locomotive and a strict requirement for more frequent trackside monitoring devices meant to detect problems before a derailment occurs.

