Democratic lawmakers sent letters to 14 of the largest depositors at Silicon Valley Bank, seeking details about the lender's "unusually cozy" relationships with its well-heeled clients.

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York sent the letters Sunday to executives at Roku, Roblox, Circle and BlockFi, among others, raising questions about their "white glove" treatment by SVB.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags