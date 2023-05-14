Lawsuit alleges that social media companies promoted White supremacist propaganda that led to radicalization of Buffalo mass shooter

Police officers secure the scene after a shooting at TOPS supermarket in Buffalo, New York, on May 14, 2022.

 Jeffrey T. Barnes/REUTERS

A wrongful death lawsuit filed against several social media companies Friday alleges that social media lent to the radicalization of the gunman who shot and killed 10 people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, last May.

The lawsuit alleges that the then 18-year-old Payton Gendron "was not raised by a racist family" and "had no personal history of negative interactions with Black people." Gendron was motivated to carry out the attack at Tops Friendly Market "by racist, antisemitic, and white supremacist propaganda recommended and fed to him by the social media companies whose products he used," according to the lawsuit.

Recommended for you

CNN's Ramishah Maruf and Celina Tebor contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags