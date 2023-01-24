Live Nation exec faces lawmakers about Taylor Swift concert tickets fiasco

Live Nation president, Joe Berchtold, is set to testify before a Senate committee on Tuesday about Taylor Swift concert tickets fiasco. Swift is pictured here in 2022 in Los Angeles.

 Tommaso Boddi/WireImage/Getty Images

Lawmakers grilled a top executive from Ticketmaster's parent company after the service's inability to process orders for Taylor Swift's upcoming tour left millions of fans unable to buy tickets or without their ticket even after purchase.

Joe Berchtold, the president and CFO of Ticketmaster parent company Live Nation Entertainment, testified before a Senate committee on Tuesday, two months after the Swift ticketing fiasco reignited public scrutiny of the industry.

