Live Nation exec will face lawmakers about Taylor Swift concert tickets fiasco

Live Nation president, Joe Berchtold, is set to testify before a Senate committee on Tuesday about Taylor Swift concert tickets fiasco. Swift is pictured here in 2022 in Los Angeles.

 Tommaso Boddi/WireImage/Getty Images

Lawmakers are set to grill top executives from the event ticketing industry on Tuesday after Ticketmaster's inability to process orders for Taylor Swift's upcoming tour left millions of fans unable to buy tickets or without their ticket even after purchase.

Joe Berchtold, the president and CFO of Ticketmaster parent company Live Nation Entertainment, is set to testify before a Senate committee on Tuesday, two months after the Swift ticketing fiasco reignited public scrutiny of the industry. Jack Groetzinger, CEO of ticketing platform SeatGeek, is also scheduled to testify at the hearing.

Tags