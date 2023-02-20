London is handing out free meals for all primary school children

London is handing out free meals for all primary school children. In this file image from 2022, children eat lunch at St Mary's RC Primary School in Battersea, London.

 Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty Images/FILE

London's mayor has announced an emergency program to provide free meals for all children attending state primary schools in the capital, adding to a string of fresh evidence that Brits are struggling to afford necessities.

"The cost-of-living crisis means families and children across our city are in desperate need of additional support," Sadiq Khan, who himself received free school meals as a child, said in a statement Monday.

Recommended for you

Tags